By-election date set for vacant Mansfield District Council position

The date for a by-election to decide the vacant Sandhurst seat on Mansfield District Council has been revealed.

The by-election is required due to the successful candidate, Andy Abrahams, also being elected as the mayor, with council legislation not allowing any individual to hold both posts.

Mansfield District Council.

An election for the ward will be held on Thursday, June 27, and people in the ward have until June 11 to register to vote if they are not already registered.

The Notice of Election was published today, May 22, and nomination papers can be returned from this date until 4pm on Friday, May 31.

Hayley Barsby, the council's CEO and returning officer, said: "People who have already registered to vote will, in due course, receive their poll cards.

"If anyone has recently moved to this ward or is still to register, they will need to register to vote in order to have their say in this election and this should be done by the June 11."

Prospective candidates or their agents can collect nomination packs from the Electoral Services team at Mansfield Civic Centre.

People can apply until 5pm on June 12 for a postal vote and until 5pm on June 19 for a proxy vote.

Registering to vote is quick and simple and can be done online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

For more information about this by-election, see www.mansfield.gov.uk/districtelection.