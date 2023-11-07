Businesses are ‘chomping at the bit’ to get involved with the upcoming King’s Mill Leisure Development, Ashfield Council has said.

Work is progressing on the water sports centre and restaurant project at King’s Mill Reservoir.

Contracts have been signed for the demolition of the former sailing clubhouse after approval was granted in February.

The council-run project includes a new 80-seat restaurant and meeting space overlooking the reservoir.

An artist's impression of how the new Kings Mill Development will look. Photo: Other

A meeting of the council’s cabinet on Monday, November 6, Coun Matthew Relf (Ash Ind), executive member for growth, regeneration and local planning, said: “It’s brilliant to see and get a sense what that will be like

“I’m aware various businesses groups are chomping at the bit to held their events there when it’s open.

“The car park next to it will be opening soon and already looks fantastic.”

A council report says Nottinghamshire Council’s Mill Base high ropes adventure system is completed and is in the testing stage.

The site was previously used by the Sutton Sailing Club, which shut last September after 63 years.

Visitors at the new centre will be able to try their hand at sailing, paddle boarding, kayaking and even open water swimming.

The water sports centre will have space for 55 small boats and 12 larger boats.

The meeting also heard that work has commenced on the £5.25m Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium, with a planned finish of late 2024.

Plans continue to be drawn up for the West Kirkby Gateway and public transport hub.