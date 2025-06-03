Bungalows earmarked for prime site at farm -- all the latest Ashfield plans

A long-standing plan to build new homes on a prime site near the centre of Huthwaite has taken another step forward.

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council for five detached, three-bedroom properties, which would be a mix of single-storey bungalows and dormer bungalows of one-a-and-a-half storeys.

The existing farmhouse, next to the site entrance, would be retained, but a collection of brick-built and timber-framed agricultural barns would be demolished. Garages would also be built and a total of 22 car parking spaces would be provided.

Hill Top Farm on Main Street, Huthwaite, where five bungalows could soon be built if planning permission is granted. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The company behind the project is HTF Developments Ltd, based in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, which is involved in the buying and selling of real estate.

Its agent is Barraton Design Studio, of Doncaster, whose architect Ian Barraclough has released a planning statement.

The statement says the site is “locationally sustainable because of its close proximity (less than 300 metres) to the centre of Huthwaite, where there is a wide range of local services, shops and facilities”.

The homes would be designed to a high quality, would have no adverse impact on neighbours on nearby Barker Street and would not negatively affect highway safety on Main Street, from where a track gives access to the site.

Mr Barraclough also points out that outline permission for housing on the site was granted by the council in 2022, “so the principle of developing it for residential purposes has already been accepted”.

However, a previous scheme for eight large houses was rejected in 2023 when one reason given was “the poor quality and potentially hazardous” access road.

This application replaces one submitted earlier this year for the approval of reserved matters, which was not considered suitable.

According to The Move Market website, the farmhouse at Hill Top Farm last sold in 2023 for £525,000, but could now be worth considerably more.

The council’s planning officers are considering the proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Tuesday, July 22.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

116 Station Road, Selston – erection of detached dwelling.

Crow Trees Farm, Pinxton Lane, Sutton – application to vary condition relating to time period of previously granted planning permission.

31 Covert Close, Hucknall – change of use from dwelling to small children’s home, plus garage conversion

Northern Depot, Station Road, Sutton – application to discharge condition relating to construction management plan, with regard to planning permission previously granted. Also, application for approval of condition relating to remediation scheme for ground contamination.

184 Portland Road, Hucknall -- detached garage and covered area.

National Comprehensive Technology College, Annesley Road, Hucknall – application to discharge condition relating to travel plan, with regard to planning permission previously granted.

Harrier House, Hurricane Road, Hucknall – two-storey, new-build residential care home, with nine bedrooms, communal areas, support staff areas, residents’ garden and car park.

Former Hucknall Town Football Club site, Watnall Road, Hucknall – application to discharge condition relating to highway access, with regard to planning permission previously granted.

Interested residents can post their comments about any of the above plans on the Ashfield District Council website.