Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID online at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk or by completing a paper form.

It is now a requirement to show photo ID when voting.

Ruth Hyde, returning officer at Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “With elections taking place in Broxtowe on May 4, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID.

“It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to Broxtowe Borough Council’s electoral services team.

“If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team by email at [email protected] or phone 0115 917 3276.”

Anyone who wants to have their say in the elections this May must also be registered to vote. This can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

