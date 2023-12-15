Broxtowe Council to oppose possible end of free tram travel for older passengers

Broxtowe Council is to formerly oppose plans to cut free and discounted tram travel for elderly and disabled passengers.

Nottinghamshire Council is holding a consultation on whether or not to end the scheme, which costs £900,000 per year.

Coun Greg Marshall (Lab), Broxtowe deputy leader, told a full council meeting on December 13 the savings would be ‘peanuts’ compared to the county’s overall budget.

Parties from across the council chamber agreed the council should oppose the cuts.

Currently, people over the age of 65 or who have disabilities get free tram travel between 9.30am and 11pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and bank holidays.

Options the council is considering include half-fare payments, free travel for only disabled concessionary pass holders and their companions, and no changes.

Coun Marshall said: “Concessionary tram travel is incredibly important for the elderly and those with disabilities in county.

“Chris Whitty (chief medical officer) wrote how well-funded public transport concessions that get older people more mobile has measurable health benefits.

“We should be doing everything we can to oppose cuts on the tram network.

“There are no meaningful financial benefits.

"It’s £0.9m out of the county’s annual £1.3bn budget – relative peanuts.

"It could be absorbed or underwritten.”

Coun Steve Carr (Ind) said: “I admit I was wrong not to be in support of the tram originally.

"It’s absolutely a benefit to Beeston, and if extended to Eastwood, it would benefit there too.

“It makes a big difference to people’s pockets and towns like Beeston and Hucknall.”

Coun Andrew Kingdom (Lib Dem): “In week of COP 28, talking about reducing number of people using all-electric, net zero public transport is an absolute disgrace.”

Coun Hannah Land (Lib Dem) feared that it was a ‘fait accompli’ where the decision had already been made.

She said: “There will be unintended consequences.

"I see and hear how much easier trams are for wheelchairs than buses where you’re reliant on a driver.

“Cutting the concessions would be a terrible decision by the county council.”

Broxtowe Council’s chief executive will write to the county council, opposing any cuts.