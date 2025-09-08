Broxtowe Council leader will wait for the people's verdict on Local Government Reorganisation proposals

The leader of Broxtowe Council says the people will decide the authority’s stance on Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) going forward.

And Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All) said he was ‘very confused’ as to why Reform-led Nottinghamshire Council took a vote and seemingly made a decision on LGR for the county last week while the county-wide consultation process was still going on.

Following a full council debate at Oak House in Hucknall on September 2, councillors voted for the option 1B on the consultation, which has Broxtowe and Gedling becoming part of unitary authority with Nottingham City, while Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Rushcliffe form a second authority.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Mick Barton (Ref), county council leader, said: “I’m delighted that the county council has voted for option 1b, it’s the most efficient option and over the long run it will save the taxpayer the most money.

Coun Milan Radulovic says Broxtowe Council's position on LGR will be decided by the people. Photo: Submitted

"That money will be reinvested into the services that people want, like fixing the roads and pavements, keeping the streets clean and making sure our parks are up to date.

“It will give people more say and control over what happens in their local areas and what issues matter most to them.

“It gives us the opportunity to work with the East Midlands County Combined Authority on growth for new housing and employment sites and will also help to regenerate our towns and city.

“We’ve now got a clear plan to build on and develop, and we’ll keep working with everyone to get the best business case possible for Nottinghamshire residents before the November deadline set by Government.”

But Coun Radulovic questioned how any vote could have taken place at all when the consultation period hadn’t finished.

Furthermore, he questioned how the whole LGR process would be progressing following the resignation from the Government last week of former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (Lab) who was one of the driving forces behind the scheme.

He said: “The consultation is still out and yet the county council appears to have made it’s position clear.

"It seems very strange to me, I just don’t understand the logic, what’s the point in carrying on with the consultation, if the council has seemingly already made a decision?

"From our point of view, Broxtowe Council won’t be making any comment until the Broxtowe consultation is closed.

"The situation now, with the resignation of Angela Rayner and the local government minister, who knows what will be happening anyway?

“But I stick to my point that until the consultation period is finish, no-one should be taking a view.

"This is a legitimate consultation and when all the votes are counted, that will be the view of the people of Broxtowe and that will be the view that this council will take because we are hear to represent the people.

"We’re not here to tell people what to do or what our preferences are, we’re asking them what theirs are and that’s the way we will vote in this process.”