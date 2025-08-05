Broxtowe Council leader demands MP does more to protect borough from LGR city switch

The leader of Broxtowe Council has called out Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell (Lab) over her ‘silence’ on the prospect of the borough becoming part of the city under Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) proposals.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All) was speaking after fears Broxtowe would be become part of the city were heightened when Gedling Council voted to reject being part of a three-pronged LGR expansion of the Nottingham city boundary.

This currently leaves just Broxtowe and Rushcliffe to potentially become part of the city instead of part of a wider county council area under the new LGR plans, although a new potential option that would exclude Broxtowe and instead bring in areas like Hucknall and Arnold, still remains in play.

Broxtowe councillors and residents have adamant from day one that they do not want to become part of the city – and so be saddled with the Labour-run city council’s debts.

Broxtowe Council leader Coun Milan Radulovic wants Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell to speak up against LGR proposals for the district. Photo: Submitted

This was something Labour-controlled Gedling Council’s leader and Labour MP made clear when they rejected the proposals last week.

Coun Radulovic too particular note of Mr Payne’s active involvement on behalf of his constituents – and demanded to know why Broxtowe’s MP wasn’t doing the same.

He said: “I try not to get into personal conflicts but I’m extremely disappointed to say the least.

"She seems to be putting her hand up for the Government all the time when it’s not in the best interest of Broxtowe residents, from winter fuel allowance to child benefit caps, it’s almost betrayal of the working class.

"It’s like she’s got to Westminster and thought ‘how best can I serve those with power and responsibility?’

"We were promised change – well this is not the change we want.

"We’re very concerned about because Gedling doesn’t want to be in with Nottingham city, neither does Broxtowe, no-one does.

"There seems to be a complete lack of public consultation on this so we’re launching one of our own for the people of Broxtowe – there will be one for the county-wide options as well – but we’re launching our own to let the Government know what the people of Broxtowe think.

"Broxtowe’s performance is particularly good when it comes to things like housing and economic development, our financial structure is sound and now that’s coming to the attention of other people who see it as an opportunity to grab a piece of Broxtowe taxpayers’ assets.

“The whole issue is one of almost farcical proportions, whereby the reasons set out are that it saves money and gives better accountability.

"Well they invoked the regional mayor system and another tier of local government which is sucking up power from local authorites, not devolving powers from Westminster, so local people are actually having far less of a say in who they elect and who represents and that will be the end of local democracy.

"My challenge to all those advocating this is, throughout history, in any part of the world, show me a reorganisation that actually saves money, increases democracy and accountability and is affordable.

"That’s all they need to do, show me where I’m wrong."

In a statement, Ms Campbell said: “The nine councils in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have published their official consultation for residents.

"It is open until Sunday, September 14 and I strongly urge all constituents to fill this out and share your thoughts.

“As your MP, I do not submit a proposal about what the new authority should look like, that is what local councils have been asked to do.

“It is my stance that whatever the new authorities look like that they are beneficial for all my constituents in Broxtowe and that resident’s voices are at the heart of the new authority.

My hope is that Broxtowe Council puts forward a proposal that will be the best for my constituents in Broxtowe and will ensure that Broxtowe gets the best services and investment.

“I feel strongly that Broxtowe should not be split up or segmented into different parts, such as Beeston, Stapleford and Bramcote joining a new Nottingham City authority while the rest of the borough joins a new Nottinghamshire County authority.

"Our borough has it’s own unique character, people and spaces and should not be divided.

“I strongly encourage all constituents to complete the joint consultation and share your thoughts on how local government reorganisation should look for Broxtowe.”