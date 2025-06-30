Broxtowe Council celebrates shortlisting for local government housing award

Broxtowe Borough Council’s affordable housing programme was shortlisted for a housing honour in the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has taken a pragmatic approach to dealing with housing issues over the last few years, working closely with the private sector, as well as securing £2m from Homes England to ensure those who are on the housing waiting list get their opportunity to take pride in their own home.

Faced with rising property prices, an acute shortage of affordable rental accommodation, and increasing demand for specialised housing, the Council launched an ambitious Housing Delivery Plan in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last two years, Broxtowe has been proud to buck the national trend, and has built and acquired, more houses than its sold through right to buy legislation, reflecting the Council’s ambition to reverse the erosion of affordable housing.

Broxtowe Council was shortlisted for a local government award for its housing programme. Photo: Submitted

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox All), council leader, said: “Broxtowe Council is proud to be leading the way in local authority housebuilding and is honoured to have been shortlisted in these awards.

"I am very proud of this affordable housing delivery programme, bringing much needed homes across the Borough.”

Coun Vanessa Smith (Brox All), portfolio holder for housing added: “I am delighted in the progress made with the house-building and given the difference a home makes to health and life chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also as a result of the affordable housing delivery programme, Broxtowe’s housing waiting list is declining and has the lowest number of people.

As part of the plan the council has:

Built new homes tailored to the needs of residents, including five one-bedroom homes for veterans in Stapleford and dementia friendly bungalows designed to provide safe and supportive environments for older residents.

Utilised disused land and Council owned land to build 15 new homes and a ‘pocket park’ at the former Inham Nook pub site in Chilwell and 9 new homes on former garage sites.

Bought back 36 former Right-to-Buy properties, with leads on a further 9.

Worked closely with private landlords to acquire properties that might otherwise have been lost to the rental market.

Developed its first shared ownership homes at Field Farm, Stapleford.

Agreed to deliver 34 rented and 17 shared ownership homes with a private developer.

Incorporated renewable energy technology such as air source heat pump and solar panels, helping to reduce the Borough’s carbon footprint and keep energy costs lower for residents.

Established two degree-level apprenticeship posts to support delivery and the plan, as well as provide skills and training to local people.

The LGC Awards celebrates the passion, commitment and creativity during these challenging times for councils and Broxtowe was just pipped to the post by Oxford City Council.