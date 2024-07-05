BREAKING: Bradley loses Mansfield as Labour re-establish Red Wall in North Notts

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:57 BST
Mansfield Conservative Ben Bradley has lost the constituency to Labour’s Steve Yemm in the General Election overnight count.

Mr Bradley, who became Mansfield’s MP in 2017 after kicking long-term Labour MP Sir Alan Meale into touch back in 2017 had been expected to narrowly retain his seat, but eventually lost to a significant Labour majority.

Elsewhere in the county, Lee Anderson retained his seat for Ashfield, becoming the first ever elected Reform UK MP, while Bassetlaw turned red once again, with the Conservative’s Brendan Clarke-Smith losing out to Labour’s Jo White.

Here are all the Mansfield results:

Mansfield has gone back to Labour

Bilas, Zen – Independent, 85Bradley, Ben – Conservatives, 12,563Dean, Peter – Socialist Labour Party, 423Milligan, Wesley – Independent, 335Seymour, Karen – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 123Sheilds, Phil - The Green Party, 1,326Warnes, Matthew - Reform UK, 9,385Wyatt, Michael - Liberal Democrats, 799Yemm, Steve - Labour Party, 16,048

The full report will follow later this morning.

