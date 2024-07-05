BREAKING: Bradley loses Mansfield as Labour re-establish Red Wall in North Notts
Mr Bradley, who became Mansfield’s MP in 2017 after kicking long-term Labour MP Sir Alan Meale into touch back in 2017 had been expected to narrowly retain his seat, but eventually lost to a significant Labour majority.
Elsewhere in the county, Lee Anderson retained his seat for Ashfield, becoming the first ever elected Reform UK MP, while Bassetlaw turned red once again, with the Conservative’s Brendan Clarke-Smith losing out to Labour’s Jo White.
Here are all the Mansfield results:
Bilas, Zen – Independent, 85Bradley, Ben – Conservatives, 12,563Dean, Peter – Socialist Labour Party, 423Milligan, Wesley – Independent, 335Seymour, Karen – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 123Sheilds, Phil - The Green Party, 1,326Warnes, Matthew - Reform UK, 9,385Wyatt, Michael - Liberal Democrats, 799Yemm, Steve - Labour Party, 16,048
