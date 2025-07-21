“Bombs on wheels”: Broxtowe councillors call for stricter licensing on e-bikes and e-scooters

Broxtowe councillors and residents have backed a call for stricter licensing on e-bikes and e-scooters after concerns over illegal operation and pedestrian safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were highlighted in Broxtowe Council’s full council meeting on July 16 under a motion proposed by Coun Adam Stockwell (Con) regarding e-bikes.

It asked for the council’s chief executive to write to the East Midlands’ Mayor, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Broxtowe MPs and the Secretary of State for Transport to raise safety issues posed by the electric vehicles and to change the checks that take place on them and calling for overall stricter regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original motion suggested the current 15.5 mph speed limit – the national limit for e-bikes without pedalling – to be reduced, that they should be registered and new licences and a training course be introduced for usage.

Broxtowe councillors have called for tighter regulation of e-bike and e-scooter use. Photo: Other

Coun Stockwell noted the health benefits of the electric bikes, particularly for people with mobility issues, saying the motion was not for them.

He mentioned e-bike riders ‘swerving dangerously in and out around cars’ and ‘not obeying traffic light laws’ and said he had witnessed users deliberately ‘riding at speed’ at pedestrians.

He added: “All it takes is one slip or one miscalculation or it being ridden at an older resident and that’s going to be a serious collision with serious injuries, no doubt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also noted food delivery drivers, who regularly use e-bikes, riding ‘at speed’ and being hard to see at night, along with an anecdotal story of being approached by a group of youths on the bikes ‘trying to intimidate him and his group’.

Coun Andrew Kingdon (Lib Dem) opposed the motion on the grounds that the problem it highlighted focused on ‘anti-social behaviour and crime, not e-bikes’ and that ‘15.5mph was not a fast speed’.

Coun Peter Bales (Lab) echoed this and asked if the motion could include e-scooters.

The motion was then amended to include these and Coun Stockwell agreed his original call to reduce the 15.5mph speed limit be removed from the motion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lime, the world’s largest provider of shared electric vehicles that currently operates in over 230 cities worldwide, can be used in the Nottingham city boundary – Beeston is the only exception outside of the city.

A Broxtowe resident, who works with bicycles, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he ‘refuses’ to fix any e-bikes that have been home-built as they are made to go faster than the 15.5mph speed limit and are mechanically unsafe.

He said: “I agree with licensing them, I ride one myself as my knee is totally shot, everyone who rides one, including myself, should be licensed for it.

“The e-bikes which are over the speed limit should be confiscated anyway, but the police can’t catch them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added e-scooters should be licensed alongside the bikes and referenced the vehicles made and operating illegally as ‘bombs on wheels’.

A Lime spokesperson said in a statement: “We take vandalism, theft and anti-social behaviour seriously and encourage the public to report incidents to us – including time and location – so we can take swift action.

“It’s crucial we work together with the council and police to deter misuse and hold offenders accountable.

"This includes rider education, enforcement tools and close coordination with local authorities to ensure the service remains safe and accessible for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastwood MP Juliet Campbell (Lab), said in a statement: “Whilst e-bikes can be a great, green way to get around, there are some who are misusing them on our streets.

“It’s not fair to others and that’s why this Labour Government is bringing in strong new powers for the police, allowing them to instantly seize e-bikes being used anti-socially and to crush them within 48 hours – delivering swift justice for communities and preventing reoffending.

“I will continue to work hand in hand with the Government, our Police and Crime Commissioner and the local council to tackle e-bike misuse as I know it is a priority for the people of Broxtowe.”

The motion was accepted by the council with only two against and two abstentions.

Nottinghamshire Police was contacted for comment.