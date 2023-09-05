News you can trust since 1952
Bolsover Council approves plans for liquid gas HGV filling station on industrial estate

Plans to construct a liquified petroleum gas filling station on an industrial estate in South Normanton have been approved by Bolsover Council.
By John Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:21 BST
The plans have been put forward by Romac Logistics, who want to build the fuelling station on its site within the Clover Nook Industrial Estate.

The area is currently used for parking HGV lorries.

In its planning statement, Romac said: “The proposed fuelling station will enable Romac Logistics to switch the HGV fuel from diesel to a more sustainable and cost-efficient fuel.

Romac Logistics have been given permission to build a new LPG filling station at their site in South Normanton. Photo: GoogleRomac Logistics have been given permission to build a new LPG filling station at their site in South Normanton. Photo: Google
“The proposal represents sustainable development by providing a safe and secure HGV fuelling facility located directly adjacent to the LPG fuel user.

"This reduces the need to travel off-site for fuelling. It also replaces diesel fuel, in an upgraded fleet which plays a positive role in adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change by reducing emissions to atmosphere that contribute to poor air quality and impact on health and wellbeing of the community and the environment.”

