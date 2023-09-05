Bolsover Council approves plans for liquid gas HGV filling station on industrial estate
The plans have been put forward by Romac Logistics, who want to build the fuelling station on its site within the Clover Nook Industrial Estate.
The area is currently used for parking HGV lorries.
In its planning statement, Romac said: “The proposed fuelling station will enable Romac Logistics to switch the HGV fuel from diesel to a more sustainable and cost-efficient fuel.
“The proposal represents sustainable development by providing a safe and secure HGV fuelling facility located directly adjacent to the LPG fuel user.
"This reduces the need to travel off-site for fuelling. It also replaces diesel fuel, in an upgraded fleet which plays a positive role in adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate change by reducing emissions to atmosphere that contribute to poor air quality and impact on health and wellbeing of the community and the environment.”