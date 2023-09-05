Bolsover Council approves plans for liquid gas HGV filling station on industrial estate

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans have been put forward by Romac Logistics, who want to build the fuelling station on its site within the Clover Nook Industrial Estate.

The area is currently used for parking HGV lorries.

In its planning statement, Romac said: “The proposed fuelling station will enable Romac Logistics to switch the HGV fuel from diesel to a more sustainable and cost-efficient fuel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romac Logistics have been given permission to build a new LPG filling station at their site in South Normanton. Photo: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal represents sustainable development by providing a safe and secure HGV fuelling facility located directly adjacent to the LPG fuel user.