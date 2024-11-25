‘Big task’ ahead for young new leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

The incoming new leader of Nottinghamshire Council says he has a ‘big task’ ahead as the Conservative Group plans for the authority’s election next May.

Coun Sam Smith (Con), cabinet member for education and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), was announced as the group’s new leader today (Monday).

On December 5, he will officially take over from Coun Ben Bradley, who announced he would be stepping down following a ‘challenging’ year and two election defeats.

Coun Smith, who is aged 27, represents Newark East at County Hall and Trent Valley on Gedling Council.

Coun Sam Smith is to become the new leader on Nottinghamshire Council. Photo: Submitted

He is due to take over as leader less than half a year before voters across the county go to the polls to choose who they want to stand as their county councillor.

The council consists of 66 elected councillors and 34 of these seats belong to the Conservative Group.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Coun Smith said he expects his time as leader to prove a ‘big task’ following the Labour Party’s landslide victory nationally in July.

But he added: “Obviously we’ve been helped out by the dreadful Labour Government that has just added £31m to our council’s social care bill.

“Unemployment will rise because of the increase to National Insurance contributions from employers.

“And a vote for any party other than the Conservative Party is a vote for Labour.”

Coun Smith became the youngest councillor on Gedling Council in 2019 at the age of 22.

In a Conservative group vote, he beat Coun Richard Jackson, the council’s current cabinet member for finance, and Coun Neil Clarke, who had both tabled their leadership bids.

Once he officially becomes leader in December, Coun Smith will take control of the council at a crucial time.

Alongside the upcoming election, the authority is facing a £4.4m in-year budget gap and an expected shortfall of up to £70m over the next three years.

He admitted things ‘are not as rosy as they could be’ but added that the council is in a better position than others – including Nottingham City Council, which declared itself effectively bankrupt in November last year.

The message to residents, he said, will be ‘delivery, delivery, delivery’, adding that the council already has a £100m capital programme and will be investing £66m into the county’s roads and £50m on new school infrastructure.

He continued: “I think we will be continuing to work with the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

“They have a lot of money now that can be invested into things like better rural connectivity.”

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Coun Bradley, who is looking to stand for the Conservatives in the Lincolnshire mayoral election, congratulated Coun Smith, saying: “I’m certain that I leave the group in good hands as I move on to pastures new.