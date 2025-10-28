Bid to ward off possible opposition to children's care home plan in Warsop

A man has attempted to ward off possible opposition to a plan to convert his home in Warsop into a home for vulnerable children.

Company director Ardip Kahlon has submitted a change-of-use planning application to Mansfield District Council for the six-bedroom, detached house on Barn Owl Close, where he lives alone.

His proposal is for a residential home for up to four children, aged five to 17, to be cared for by qualified staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A planning statement admits: “The application may receive public objections on the grounds of security, noise and anti-social behaviour.

The children's care home is proposed for a six-bedroom, detached house on Barn Owl Close in Warsop. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"But while these are understandable concerns, there is no evidence to suggest that they will arise.

"The development will be professionally managed, with robust staffing, safeguarding and operational oversight."

The statement says the generously-sized property sits on “a private drive consisting of only four other houses”, while the “rear is fenced and gated off, providing extra privacy and space”.

There were parking spaces for up to five vehicles, including an integrated double garage, and the house was entirely “suitable for occupation by a person who has care needs”.

If given the go-ahead, the home would be run by Boardwalk Care which, Companies House says, “provides residential care for young people with learning difficulties and mental health and substance abuse issues”.

It is led by directors Grant Elms, 38, who lives in Mansfield Woodhouse, and Adam Earnshaw, 34, of London, both of whom have vast experience within the childcare industry.

The statement goes on: “The philosophy of Boardwalk Care is to provide personalised care and achieve positive outcomes, enabling the children to be the very best version of themselves.

"Boardwalk would be proactive in introducing themselves to local residents and helping to clear any myths about how children’s homes are usually perceived.

"The company takes pride in giving children a better outlook on life and allowing them to access opportunities that many of us take for granted.

“Staff would work alongside neighbouring residents and the community, always acting in the best interests of the children.”

The idea behind the home was to “create a healthy, inclusive and safe place for children who have faced adversity and trauma and who need appropriate support and care to enable them to have a positive, fulfilling future, contributing to society”.

The Warsop property would be monitored by the education watchdog, Ofsted, and overseen by two or three staff working shifts, including overnight, with the registered manager also there during the day. The staff would “build trusting, respectful relationships with the children, rooted in empathy”.

The overall aim would be to “replicate as closely as possible a typical family environment”, with the youngsters going to local schools and encouraged to integrate with the local community through volunteering and taking part in leisure and cultural activities”.

“This method reflects our belief that children thrive when they feel safe, respected and connected to themselves, others and the world around them,” the statement adds.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Monday, December 15 for a decision or recommendation.

