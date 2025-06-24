Bid to double number of residents at HMO in Sutton's oldest pub building

The owners of an HMO at the oldest pub building in Sutton want to double the number of residents allowed to live there.

The Old Blue Bell, on Lammas Road, close to Devonshire Square, dates back to 1730 and is a grade II listed building which is regarded to have special architectural or historic interest.

It closed as a pub in 2014 and was badly neglected. The site deteriorated to such an extent that it became a hotbed for drugs use, squatting and anti-social behaviour.

However, in September 2021, it was given a new lease of life when, despite 21 objections from nearby residents and community groups, Ashfield District Council granted planning permission for the building to be converted into an HMO (house in multiple occupation) for 15 people.

The development, which helped to alleviate homelessness in the area, was duly completed. Now a fresh planning application has been submitted to increase the permitted number of occupants to 29, helping to provide homes for single mums with children.

The applicant is listed as Bhupinder Singh, of Bulwell, whose agent is Sridhar Linga, of West Bridgford. They have sent a planning statement to the council, outlining why the increase would “not materially harm the area”.

They say “each of the 15 bedrooms already exceeds the minimum floor area of 14 square metres for single-person occupancy”.

And increasing the number of residents would “respond to the sustained local demand for affordable housing, particularly for homeless people and single parents with kids”.

The statement says: “This property is well suited to accommodate the increased occupancy without detriment to the amenity of the area or the living conditions of the residents.

"The site is in a sustainable location with good access to public transport, and the proposed increase would not generate significant additional parking demand. A no-car tenancy agreement would be put in place, and bicycle storage is provided.

"The property would remain visually unchanged and continue to operate under professional management, with contact details made available to adjoining neighbours.

"The plans meet the all the relevant space and amenity standards for an HMO. For example, adequate refuse and recycling storage has been accounted for.

"A fire assessment report confirms that a maximum of 30 people can live in the building. Hence, this would not result in over-development, and the property would continue to function effectively as an HMO.”

The Old Blue Bell boasts an illustrious history. According to The Lost Pubs Project website, an inquest was even held there back in 1817 after the murder of local woman Elizabeth Shephard.

In 1846, it was the meeting place for The Bright-Eyed Club where, on Saturday evenings, the local vicar would read the news from the weekly paper for those unable to read themselves.

The pub was acquired at auction in 1880 by Mansfield Brewery for the sum of £1,370. The brewery was taken over by what is now known as Marston’s in 1999.

Ashfield Council’s planning officers are now considering the latest plan for the building. They have set a deadline date of Wednesday, August 13 for a decision or recommendation.

Interested residents can post their comments on the council’s website.