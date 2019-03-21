Bid for transformation in Mansfield

"In order to survive we need to look at how buildings can be better used," says Mansfield's strategic director as Mansfield District Council bids for a transformation fund.

The council has submitted a bid to the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government to secure up to £100,000 for visioning and pre-development work for Mansfield town centre.

The town centre.

The £675m Future High Streets Fund is earmarked for destinations in need of transformation. The ministry is calling for projects to be brought forward to consider how towns can be regenerated through improvements to housing, transport and public services.

If successful, Mansfield’s expression of interest will allow the council to prepare a detailed master plans to improve infrastructure, signage and the look and feel of the town centre.

Mike Robinson, Strategic Director said: “We need to fundamentally change the way in which customers use our town centre.

"The high street is shifting at a rapid pace, in order to survive we need to look at how buildings can be better used, improve the appearance of Mansfield and enhance the visitor experience.

"We’d like to see more residential developments, better infrastructure and to put Mansfield back on the map as a welcoming place to visit. Our bid focuses on developing gateway sites, public realm and improving accessibility."

The council will hear if the expression of interest has been successful in summer 2019. After development work, full applications for projects up to £25m each will be submitted within 12 months.

“We’d like to say thank you to stakeholders and town centre partner organisations who have helped shape the expression of interest and those who continue to support the vision for the town,” said Mike Robinson.