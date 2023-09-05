Ben Bradley welcomes end of the Summer Recess as Parliament’s autumn session begins

Watch more videos on Shots!

During the summer recess period Ben visited numerous Mansfield based organisations and held meetings with a number of constituents in order to hear their concerns and bring these back to Westminster. This includes visits to Carlton Le Willows in order to see the Holiday Activity Fund organised by Mapperley All Stars Coaching, visiting Gleeson Homes to talk about their Crown Gardens development in Forest Town as well as celebrating Nottinghamshire Day and numerous other meetings with constituents throughout the summer period.

Ben has outlined numerous priorities for the autumn session of Parliament, with a key priority being progressing the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill. This landmark bill sets in place the legislative basis for the East Midlands Devolution Deal to come into force and the East Midlands Combined Authority to be created. This provides revolutionary new powers to local representatives in the East Midlands around transport, skills training and planning, as well as being backed by £1 billion of initial funding.

Another key priority for Ben is standing up for his constituents in Mansfield on issues like channel crossings and illegal immigration. These two issues are two of the most common issues that constituents contact Ben about with over 230 different cases being dealt with on the subject of illegal immigration over the Summer Recess. Ben has previously shared his constituent’s frustrations on this subject with those in government and has pledged to ensure that these concerns are heard again by decision makers in power.

Ben at a Holiday Activity Fund event at Carlton Le Willows.

‘It is great to mark the end of Summer Recess and see Parliament starting back up for the autumn session. I really enjoyed my time back in Mansfield, meeting with various organisations from visiting the Lindhurst estate to discuss local infrastructure, taking part in holiday sport activities at Carlton Le Willows and visiting local training provider StellarQdos to talk about the issues of delivering training in an effective way, as well as many others.’

‘One of my main priorities for this autumn is to further progress the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill. This piece of legislation is vital for our region as it unlocks a whole new set of powers for our local legislators, as well as providing a massive £1 billion worth of funding for our region. In order for the implementation of our East Midlands Devolution Deal to not be delayed until 2025, it is vital that this bill is passed by the end of the year and I will be working closely with colleagues in order to see the bill become law in the coming months.’