Ben Bradley MP welcomes over £16 million to support children with special educational needs in Notts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SEND provision has been a key issue for Ben Bradley since he entered Parliament in 2017 with Ben raising his concerns about school funding and SEND provision consistently with Ministers. Previously, whilst a member of the Education Select Committee, Ben worked on a cross-party report focusing on SEND reforms, which made recommendations to the Government for improvements.

This announcement of a significant investment in Nottinghamshire’s SEND provision comes as part of a wider record £850 million government investment in local councils. This money will be used to create new places for young people with SEND in both mainstream and special schools, ensuring specialist support for children with autism, learning difficulties, mobility difficulties, and more to meet their extra needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since coming into office, the Government has opened 108 new special schools, with a further 92 on the way, so every child can access the right support at the right time, and benefit from a world-class education.

Ben in the House of Commons

This marks a tripling in previous levels of investment with this £2.6 billion package from 2022 to 2025. The Government is also delivering 60,000 more special needs places since 2010 to ensure no parent has to fight for the right support for their children.

Commenting, Ben Bradley stated:

‘SEND provision and improving the support we can offer to those with special educational needs has been an issue I have done a lot of work on since 2017, and obviously particularly since becoming Leader of the Council in 2021. It’s a huge challenge; a system that’s creaking and where there isn’t the capacity currently to deliver everything that’s needed.

‘That is why I am delighted with this announcement of over £16 million for SEND students in Nottinghamshire. At the Council I see first-hand how our local SEND provision works and where things need improving. Too many parents have had to fight for their children to receive the support they need with their special educational needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad