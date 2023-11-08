Ben Bradley MP: The King’s Speech tackles issues facing businesses and families in Mansfield and War

Ben Bradley, Member of Parliament for Mansfield and Warsop, has praised the new government agenda set out in the King’s Speech and the benefits this will bring to people across Mansfield.

For too long governments of all colours have taken short-term decisions, instead of focusing on the right long-term decisions that will safeguard the future prosperity of the country.

That’s why the Government has announced plans to deliver a brighter future for the country–setting out the laws that will be delivered over the next parliamentary session.

Legislation will focus on four key areas. First, growing the economy by introducing Bills that protect our energy security, secure the benefits of Brexit, and ensure we have the right framework for tech firms to compete and grow in the UK.

Ben with King Charles III

Second, strengthening society by protecting the health of young people, supporting private renters and landlords, and eradicating antisemitism everywhere. This includes the Holocaust Memorial Bill, to build a national Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre in central London.

Third, keeping people safe by making sure the police have the powers they need, criminals get the punishment they deserve, and society is protected from terrorism. This includes the Sentencing Bill and the Criminal Justice Bill, giving the police more powers to keep us safe.

Fourth, promoting our national interests by backing our Armed Forces, supporting Ukraine and leading the way on the challenges of the future: climate change and AI.

In each of these are the Government is taking long-term action to deliver change and a brighter future for everyone in the United Kingdom, whilst continuing to halve inflation, prioritise higher growth over extra borrowing, reduce debt, relieve pressure on the NHS by cutting waiting lists and, crucially, implement the world-leading small boats laws to crush the people smuggling gangs and stop the boats.

‘If we are going to make the lives of my constituents in Mansfield better and improve key outcomes, such as in health and education, then it is important the government takes long-term decisions to tackle these issues.’

‘That is why I welcome the King’s Speech, which sets out an ambitious long-term legislative agenda that will tackle a lot of the issues businesses and families face in Mansfield and Warsop.’

‘I particularly welcome the announcement that a bill will be brought forward to establish an Independent Football Regulator. This is an issue I have campaigned on for a long time and will help to provide greater financial stability for clubs all the way through the football pyramid and protect our national game.’

‘I look forward to seeing the legislation announced today being brought forward in Parliament and making sure the concerns of my constituents in Mansfield are heard as these bills pass through their legislative stages.’

Commenting, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated:

‘Today marked the first King’s Speech in over seventy years, bringing forward our plan to build a better future for the next seventy.’

‘Just as I have done with energy security, net zero, illegal migration and HS2, the King’s Speech takes the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks.’

‘As we take the necessary steps to halve inflation and reduce debt, we will legislate to grow the economy, by supporting innovative businesses and protecting consumers.’

