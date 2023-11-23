Ben Bradley MP secures further Government investment for the East Midlands

After tirelessly campaigning for residents, Ben Bradley MP is delighted with the announcements from today’s Autumn Statement for Growth which is set to benefit residents across Mansfield and Warsop, as well as the wider region, by reducing debt, cutting tax and rewarding hard work.

Mr Bradley has ensured Mansfield and Warsop have been front and centre of the Government’s levelling up agenda, and is pleased Ministers have listened to him by ensuring his constituents can keep more money in their pocket.

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt MP, announced a series of measures including:

Employee National Insurance Tax Cut from 12% to 10% - £450 tax cut for the average worker earning £35,400 a year

National Insurance Tax Cut for the self-employed – a tax cut of £350 for the average self-employed person earning £28,000 a year

National Living Wage increased to £11.44 for workers aged 21 and over

Confirming the pensions Triple Lock – increasing the State Pension and Pension Credit by 8.5%

Back to Work Plan

Alcohol Duty frozen

Up to £1,000 off your energy bills for those nearest new electricity infrastructure

Full expensing: invest for less made permanent to help boost investment by £20 billion a year

£4.5 billion investment in manufacturing

In addition to this, the Chancellor paid tribute to Mr Bradley’s representations for additional investment and flexibility in the East Midlands. The Chancellor announced that the Government will be extending and increasing investment for the East Midlands Investment Zone and Freeport projects. This announcement is a huge boost for plans to increase local jobs and grow our economy.

Commenting, Ben Bradley MP said:

“I know my constituents across Mansfield and Warsop will welcome a lot of the measures outlined today, including lower taxes, better pensions, a boost for our high street shops and pubs, increase in the National Living Wage.. There’s so much to be pleased about!

On top of this, I’m delighted that the Chancellor listened to me and is extending and increasing investment in our Freeport and Investment Zones. That means tens of millions more support for us to create more great jobs in exciting sectors, it means more to invest in the infrastructure and skills that are needed, and even more firepower for our new Regional Mayor to make a big impact from next May.

There is tons to unpack from today’s statement, and I have been campaigning tirelessly to ensure I can deliver for residents so it’s great to know the Government is listening and delivering!”

