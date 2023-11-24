Ben Bradley MP: Autumn Statement will go down well with people in Mansfield

Ben Bradley, Member of Parliament for Mansfield and Warsop, intervened during the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement to praise the government’s work on boosting economic growth in the East Midlands.

The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement took place on the 22nd November.

The Autumn Statement announced a raft of measures designed to boost jobs and economic growth, while also allowing hard-working families to keep more of the money they earn. One of the headline measures from the Autumn Statement was a cut in National Insurance from 12% to 10%, saving the average worker £450 a year.

In his intervention Ben Bradley praised the measures outlined in the Autumn Statement, commenting that it ‘cuts taxes, invests in growth, seeks to shrink the size of the state and reforms welfare…’ Ben also praised the Chancellor for his commitment to the East Midlands Investment Zone and East Midlands Freeport and asked that the Chancellor continue to work with local leaders to deliver the regional growth strategy for the East Midlands.

Ben Bradley in Parliament

Commenting, Ben Bradley stated:

‘This year’s Autumn Statement was a step in the right direction for myself and people in Mansfield and Warsop. We saw taxes being cut, welfare formed and a number of other measures all focussed on boosting economic growth across the country.

‘Of particular interest for our region was the announcement that we will be getting an Investment Zone, with £160m worth of capital funding and incentives to bring businesses to our area. This is something that I have been calling for and has the potential thousands of new jobs to our region, particularly in highly-skilled manufacturing, while also securing tens of millions more in support for economic growth.

‘I look forward to working the Chancellor, other local leaders and business partners in order to get this new Investment Zone up and running so that my constituents in Mansfield can benefit with more highly skilled jobs and economic growth.’