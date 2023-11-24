Ben Bradley hosts Conservative Chairman for a Q&A with local people and businesses

On Thursday, Mansfield and Warsop MP Ben Bradley hosted local people, businesses and supporters to discuss the Autumn Statement with the new Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden MP.

Attendees had the opportunity to question Mr Holden and Mr Bradley on the Autumn Statement and hear more about the Government’s commitment to continue driving down inflation, grow the economy, and reduce the national debt.

Mr Bradley has said he is delighted by this week’s Autumn Statement for Growth which ensures Mansfield constituents and businesses can keep more money in their pocket, alleviating the cost of living, and bringing more investment into the town.

Business leaders spoke positively about the historic tax cuts announced in the Autumn Statement, and the decision to cut National Insurance for employees, giving 27 million people on average a pay rise of £450 a year from January.

Ben with Richard Holden and local leaders

“It was an absolute pleasure to have the new Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden MP in Mansfield today - at The Red Bar and Grill no less - to talk to a range of local people, businesses, supporters, and institutions about the view ahead and the Autumn Statement, as well as listening to local thoughts and concerns too.

"I know my constituents across Mansfield and Warsop will welcome a lot of the measures outlined this week, including lower taxes, better pensions, a boost for our high street shops and pubs, increase in the National Living Wage.. There’s so much to be pleased about!

“It was great to hear so much positive feedback from business leaders about many of the measures announced such as making full expensing permanent, something which I know will be massive for many small and medium sized businesses across the constituency.