Bellamy regeneration scheme takes shape with installation of shop steel structures

The £7.7m revitalisation of an estate in Mansfield is starting to take shape following the erection of the new shop parade steel structures.

Mansfield District Council’s redevelopment scheme on the Bellamy estate, near Tuxford Court, will see 22 high-quality affordable homes built, to be rented to families on the council’s housing list, as well as the creation of new retail outlets, demolition of the existing shop area, new through road, and a newly installed green space.

Deliveries of the 133 beams and columns have been used in the last week to construct the new single-storey parade of retail outlets that will become a convenience store, cafe, and takeaway. All the steel used for the shops has been manufactured in Rugby and weighs around 12.6 tonnes.

Once the shops are complete in May 2024, the next project phase will see the construction of the first phase of eco-friendly, affordable homes.

Mercer contractors, the Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Housing Anne Callaghan

Councillor Anne Callaghan, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “The new shop steel structure now in place just shows the scope and scale of one of the first phases of this transformational project, which will be of huge benefit to the residents of the Bellamy estate community and beyond.

“We’re pleased that the construction work continues to move at pace, and it is just a testament to everybody involved in the project’s dedication and commitment to the scheme”.

The council's in-house architects have designed the 22 homes in line with the Future Homes Standard, which requires new homes to have low-carbon heating and high energy efficiency, resulting in considerably lower carbon dioxide emissions than properties built to current Building Regulations.

The houses will include three four-bedroom semi-detached houses, eight three-bedroom semi-detached houses, nine two-bedroom semi-detached houses and two two-bedroom detached houses.

The Bellamy regeneration scheme has been made possible with £7.7m of capital investment taken from the council’s Housing Revenue Account, which is made up of tenant rents and must be used to either build more homes or maintain the housing stock across the district.