Ashfield physios joined members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy – which includes physiotherapists and therapy assistants – across the UK in striking over ongoing concerns over pay and conditions.

Striking physios said there were as many as17 people on the picket line in Ashfield at times yesterday, Thursday, while several more members of the CSP were also on strike but were unable to make it to the picket line.

And those who took action have now called on the Government and Health Secretary Steve Barclay to listen to their demands and get back around the table to thrash out a deal.

Physiotherapists at Ashfield Health Village took part in strike action this week. Photo: Google

Jack Pearce, one of the workers taking action, said: “We have no feedback yet from the Government or our employers as of yet, but we got a lot of support from the public, who said ‘stand up for what you’re worth’.

“The ball is now in the Government’s court, they are the one’s stopping the pay rise and all our employer, Nottinghamshire Healthcare, can do at the moment is what’s being said by central Government.

Strikers outlined why they were taking the action on posters at the strike

“What we need is Mr Barclay to get back to the table, because other than a 45-minute conversation last month, he’s refused to talk about pay.”

More strikes are being planned for March, although no dates have been set yet.

However, the CSP hopes they can be avoided.

Jack said: “The general feeling that staff want to make clear is these strikes are not just about pay.

"The NHS was struggling pre-Covid and Covid made that worse and we lost more staff than ever.

"Across the NHS in general, there are 130,000 vacancies yet to be filled because people can’t afford to put food on the table and we can’t keep staff.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “It is regrettable some union members are taking further industrial action at a time when the NHS is already under pressure.