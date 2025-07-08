Back-garden cabin could soon be new beauty salon -- all the latest Ashfield plans

A project to convert a garden cabin into a beauty room is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The small log-cabin sits at the bottom of the back garden of a property at 2, Harebell Close, near Lindley’s Lane, in Kirkby.

But Sarah Hynes has submitted a change-of-use application to turn the outbuilding into a salon offering beauty therapies and treatments, such as lashes and eyebrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business would be called Sarah’s Sanctuary and would welcome a maximum of six clients per day, all booked on a one-at-a-time, appointment-only basis. Each treatment would last between 30 minutes and two to three hours.

The plan is to convert a back-garden cabin into a beauty room at a property on Harebell Close, Kirkby (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

In her application, Sarah says: “The main building would still be used as a dwelling, and a beauty salon is not an unusual activity for a residential area.

“There would be no noisy machinery in operation, and the cabin is screened by an external double-garage wall.

"There would be an increase in pedestrian and vehicular movements. But to mitigate this, I would operate on an appointment-only basis and have only one client at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The property has parking for three cars, and there is also on-street parking on both Harebell Close and Hornbream Way, directly outside the dwelling.”

The cabin spans only 12 square metres of floor space. It is nine feet, nine inches (2.99 metres) deep, 13 feet, one inch (3.99 metres) wide and eight feet tall.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, August 25 to make a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council in recent days include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Bentinck Street, Kirkby – prior approval for a proposed larger home extension.

Land off Fackley Road, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by conditions attached to planning permission previously approved on appeal. These relate to highway improvements, a traffic management scheme, site access and internal street layout.

Yew Tree Farm, Main Road, Jacksdale – two-storey rear extension.

5 Lea Lane, Selston – installation of concrete post and composite panels at the front and left-hand side of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Site 13A, Turbine Surface Technologies Ltd, Little Oak Drive, Annesley – application to discharge biodiversity net gain informative of planning permission previously granted.

12 Meadow Croft Gardens, Hucknall – single-storey rear extension.

96 Carlingford Road, Hucknall – application for certificate of lawfulness for proposed change of use from dwelling to children’s care home.

Unit 1, Pro Bikes, 171 Annesley Road, Hucknall – replacement shop-front, including roller shutters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land off Dawgates Lane, Sutton – prior approval for an agricultural building.

128 Huthwaite Road, Sutton – erection of dormer bungalow.

19 King Street, Sutton – change of use from rear courtyard to car wash.

126 Sutton Road, Kirkby – two-storey rear extension and new window to the first floor.

Land to the east of Stoneyford Road, Sutton – application by Gleeson Homes for approval of details reserved by several conditions, relating to the building of 112 dwellings and associated infrastructure.

Full details of all the above plans can be found on the Ashfield District Council website, where interested residents can also post their comments.