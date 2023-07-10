News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Ashfield residents unconvinced by Nottinghamshire Council plans to move to new offices near Hucknall

Nottinghamshire Council’s announcement of its intentions to move its base from County Hall in West Bridgford to new offices at the major new Top Wighay development on the Hucknall-Linby border has been met with a largely negative response from the public.
By John Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST

Commenting on the story on the Facebook pages of your Chad and its sister title, the Hucknall Dispatch, many feel the process is not transparent enough and people’s views are being ignored.

Hucknall residents also feel the move, and the whole Top Wighay project, will put even more pressure and strain on the town’s already creaking infrastructure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One posted: "The worst kept secret in Nottinghamshire was this, not Ben Bradley wanting to be mayor.

Public reaction to the council's proposals to move to new offices near Hucknall has been unenthusiasticPublic reaction to the council's proposals to move to new offices near Hucknall has been unenthusiastic
Public reaction to the council's proposals to move to new offices near Hucknall has been unenthusiastic
Most Popular

“It's disgusting, Hucknall does not want, and cannot sustain, Top Wighay, Keith Girling and Ben Bradley should be ashamed of themselves.

“They need to publish the viability reports and evidence that prove the utter nonsense they are spouting.”

Read More
Police chief praises work to combat theft, drugs and ASB across Ashfield

And a third said: “Its fate was sealed long before any consultation even started, let alone any debate - in full council or in the back rooms – of delegated decision making. Or before you'd even spoken to the elected representatives of your own employees trade unions. This isn't democracy for anyone involved because nobody has been involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another resident said: “The present council is too city based and this is too far west for the rest of the county.”

But there have been some in support of the move, albeit showing their support in very minimal terms.

One poster wrote: “Excellent.”

While another said: “Good idea.”

Related topics:HucknallAshfieldCounty HallWest BridgfordFacebook