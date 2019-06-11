Ashfield residents invited to have their say on ‘controversial’ 325-home plans

Councillors battling a housing developer that plans to build more than 300 homes in Skegby have called on a government planning inspector quash the case.

Residents in Skegby have previously said that they “will not be bullied” by developer Lovel Homes, which plans to build 325 homes on Beck Lane.

Councillor Anthony Brewer, chairman of Ashfield District Council, and Coun Melanie Darrington, at Beck Lane in Skegby.

The residents set up a petition against the development which they said would “grid-lock” roads and impact on schools across the area.

Alongside councillors, more than 100 residents outlined at a meeting in 2018 that it would not be suitable for the area, and now the councillors have called on the government planning inspectorate to outright decline the plans.

Councillor Melanie Darrington, one of the campaigning residents prior to her election last month, said: “I live just around the corner from the potential site. I use the junction near the Fox and Crown pub every day.

“It’s a nightmare and is an accident waiting to happen as it is. We simply cannot lie down and let developers ride roughshod over our concerns.

“Imagine the impact on our schools - they simply wouldn’t be able to cope. Everyone knows that there is a need for more houses in our district but they’ve got to be in appropriate places.

“They must not have a detrimental impact on residents. I am certain that a development of this size would be a disaster for local people. Skegby residents need to mobilise against and say no to the developers.”

Philp Lovel, managing director of Lovel Developments said that there is a need for this development, and that concerns about infrastructure had been addressed.

There will be an all-day event in July where residents in Skegby can have their say on the development.

It will take place from 10am on July 9, at the Ashfield District Council office on Urban Road, Kirkby.