Ashfield residents, business leaders and councillors to debate 'state of district'

What do you think could be improved about Ashfield? And what do you think should be shouted about more?

These are just two of the questions set to be discussed by councillors, residents and business leaders as Ashfield District Council hosts a “state of Ashfield debate”.

The debate, at the council’s Urban Road headquarters in Kirkby, will feature updates and discussions by leaders across the district and give the council scope for “moving Ashfield forward”.

Focusing on economic growth and investment, the debate will allow councillors and the cabinet to gather information on the issues and matters to be considered in preparation for business planning for the coming year.

It will include speeches from Stuart Young, executive director of East Midlands Councils, Sajeeda Rose, chief executive of the D2N2 local enterprise partnership, and Carol Cooper-Smith, the council’s interim chief executive.

The event has been praised by Councillor Jason Zadrozny, council leader, who said there is a lot to shout about in this “exciting time” for the district.

He said: “When you look at all the investment and regeneration taking place in Ashfield, it really brings home the fact Ashfield is a fantastic place for businesses and residents.

“The aim of the debate is talk about how we can further improve and increase investment, look at what current barriers might be in place and how we can address these.

“These are exciting times for the district, the confidence already shown by national and local businesses to invest in Ashfield will bring a wealth of benefits to all of us.

“The council is committed to making Ashfield the best place to live and do business. I am excited for the future of Ashfield.”

Councillors and business leaders will likely be discussing upcoming business ventures in Ashfield, including the investment and regeneration of the Summit Park development – which is touted to bring 1,800 jobs to the area.

Leaders will also discuss Sutton’s successful bid for the future high street fund, as well as the £25 million ring-fenced funding from central government for both Kirkby and Sutton in the towns fund.

The debate, on Thursday, October 24, from 6.30pm, is open to the public.

It will also be live-streamed on the council’s Facebook page.