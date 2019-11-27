Ashfield parliamentary hopefuls set to answer your questions at Kirkby hustings

Do you have a question you have been dying to ask one of the Ashfield parliamentary candidates?

Well a public hustings, where candidates address voters, is set to be held at a Kirkby church - and you can submit your own questions to be asked on the day.

Voters will have their say on December 12.

Organised by Reverend Nicola Briggs on behalf of Kirkby Churches Together, four of the six candidates have confirmed their attendance.

Rev Briggs said she is "keen" to get a range of questions from people in the area.

So far Natalie Fleet, who is standing for Labour, Rebecca Wain, who is standing for Liberal Democrats, Rose Woods, from The Green Party and Jason Zadrozny, from the Ashfield Independents, have confirmed their attendance.

Rev Briggs has told your Chad that Lee Anderson, the Conservative candidate and

Martin Daubney, The Brexit Party candidate, have been invited but have not confirmed their attendece.

The hustings will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, on Diamond Avenue on December 3.

Refreshments are available from 6pm, but the hustings starts at 7pm.

If you have any questions submit your suggestions to nicola.briggs@methodist.org.uk by post to Rev Nicola at Trinity Methodist Church, Diamond Avenue, Kirkby in Ashfield, NG17 7GN or by telephone 01623 752349.

With any suggestions Rev Briggs has asked that contact details are provided.