Ashfield on the up with new developments set to bring jobs and homes

In one of the biggest developments secured in Ashfield to date, the contract has been signed to bring a 1,800-job distribution centre to Sutton's Summit Park site.

Just one of many new developments to shout about in the district, the plans will see a "major institutional investor" and distribution firm come to town and "create jobs and wealth" for Ashfield residents.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny at the new Summit Park development site.

The site, located off the Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR) has stood empty for almost ten years waiting for a development of this size to come along.

The site was originally created to attract a business of this size, and now the secured occupier will bring "real benefits" to the district.

Speculation still surrounds who the occupier is. An announcement will be made by the when recruitment begins, but until then we will all be kept guessing.

The new development will bring 1,800 good quality new jobs in a variety of roles. Plans also include a bus route and onsite bus station that will ensure jobs are accessible to all.

Councillor Rachel Madden at the Annesley Miners Welfare site, which will make way for houses.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said “We are so excited to be able to announce these plans. This is the biggest single private sector investment in the district for quite some time, maybe ever.

"It is great to see that a large organisation wants to bring part of its distribution network to the district and that a major UK institution is prepared to fund such a development in our area.

“This is a real game changer for the district. 1,800 new jobs will have a real, significant impact on employment opportunities for residents.

“We will work with the developer and end user as soon as we know who it is, to maximise employment opportunities for local people. We will work with the DWP and local training

providers to make sure that Ashfield residents are first in line."

The Byron Cinema, in Hucknall.

The Summit Park development is just one piece in a series of high-profile and exciting investments in Ashfield that show the district is 'on the up'.

SUTTON

JD Wetherspoon in Sutton recently announced plans for a major investment in the Picture House.

The pub, located on Fox Street, is set to be redeveloped following the purchase of land adjacent to the pub. The development will see the Picture House extended, expanding its capacity and completely refitted.

The new Romo site, which will open later this year.

There will also be a new outdoor area for customers to enjoy.

John Hutson, JD Wetherspoon chief executive said: “The Picture House is an extremely popular pub and we are always keen to give our customers the best possible experience.

“The redevelopment work will allow us to do that. The investment shows our commitment to the town and hopefully it will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Sutton.”

Sutton-based firm Really Good Group Ltd, which owns business RGMM as well as the sportswear brand QSW, is investing in new state of the art premises.

Currently located in Devonshire House, Sutton, group CEO John Brame is redeveloping the former DWP building on High Pavement.

He said: “We have been running our business in Ashfield for a number of years, and we are proud to be expanding and investing in the area.

Coun Jason Zadrozny and John Brame, at the old DWP building on High Pavement which is set to be redeveloped.

"The majority of our employees live in the district and we want the premises on High Pavement to be welcoming to the local community.

"The business hub will be a community of local business owners who can come together and share ideas and creativity.”

The council has set out further plans in the Sutton Town Centre Masterplan, with aims to "make Sutton a thriving town centre once again".

KIRKBY

The council's £18million investment in a new leisure destination for Kirkby will see the current Festival Hall Leisure Centre replaced with a statement of the art leisure destination.

Featuring a 25m lane pool and a leisure pool, alongside an indoor adventure climbing wall and cinema screen, the multi-purpose sports hall is due to open at the end of 2021.

Romo in Kirkby also know the benefits of investing within the district. The fabric and wallpaper design and manufacturer is a market leader..

Having outgrown its current premises on Lowmoor Road, it is currently building new state of the art premises just down the road on Oddicroft Industrial Estate.

The 358,565 square feet, fully automated warehouse, will include the company’s offices, process and storage. Up to 200 people are working on the site constructing the building which Romo will move into later this year.

Having been derelict for ten years, the former Annesley Miners Welfare building is set to be demolished to make way for housing. The plans are set to include 44 houses, one flat and a sports pitch, all set within a well designed scheme with sustainable urban drainage.

Coun Rachel Madden, district councillor for Annesley and Kirkby Woodhouse, said “After more than ten years it will be great to see the site redeveloped. It is a gateway into the district and

is currently an eye sore that doesn’t give a great impression to those entering the district.

“The development will not only provide much needed housing for the area but will vastly improve the look of the area.”

HUCKNALL

Hucknall will welcome a new four screen cinema by the end of the year. The Melcorpo Group, owner of ARC cinemas, is developing the Byron Cinema.

As only its second cinema in the England, the development will bring the newest releases as well as opportunities for the community to see specialist screenings.

Coun John Wilmott, Hucknall North councillor, said: “This development is hugely exciting news for Hucknall.

It will not only give local residents access to all the latest blockbusters on their doorstep, but it will have a significant impact on improving the night time offer within the town.

"It’s great to see that companies like Melcorpo see the potential we know Hucknall has.”

'THESE ARE EXCITING TIMES FOR THE DISTRICT'

Summing up the regeneration and investments taking place across the district, Coun Jason Zadrozny said: “When you look at all the investment and regeneration taking place in Ashfield, it really brings home the fact that Ashfield is a fantastic place for businesses and residents.

“These are exciting times for the district, the confidence already shown by national and local businesses to invest in Ashfield will bring a wealth of benefits to all of us.

"The council is committed to making Ashfield the best place to live and do business, and all these examples show that the hard work is paying off. I am excited for the future of Ashfield.”