Ashfield MP slams Ramadan lights being up in London over Easter

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has stoked the fires of religious debate again by highlighting the fact London is lit up for the Muslim festival of Ramadan at the same time as the Christian festival of Easter.
By John Smith
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:26 GMT
Mr Anderson, who is now a member of Reform UK, was reacting to photo of Ramadan lights posted on the Daily Telegraph online site.

Mr Anderson and his supporters believe the UK, as a predominatly Christian country, should celebrate Easter ahead of festivals like Ramadan.

Posting the photo on his Facebook page, Mr Anderson, said: “I want my country back.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has criticised what he sees as the prioritising of Ramadan over Easter in London. Photo: Submitted
Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has criticised what he sees as the prioritising of Ramadan over Easter in London. Photo: Submitted

During the most important time of the Christian calender we get this.

Anyone else want their country back?"

The post has generated a large number of comments, the vast majority in support of Mr Anderson and critical of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Your Chad has contacted Mr Anderson for further comment.

