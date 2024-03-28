Ashfield MP slams Ramadan lights being up in London over Easter
Mr Anderson, who is now a member of Reform UK, was reacting to photo of Ramadan lights posted on the Daily Telegraph online site.
Mr Anderson and his supporters believe the UK, as a predominatly Christian country, should celebrate Easter ahead of festivals like Ramadan.
Posting the photo on his Facebook page, Mr Anderson, said: “I want my country back.
During the most important time of the Christian calender we get this.
Anyone else want their country back?"
The post has generated a large number of comments, the vast majority in support of Mr Anderson and critical of London mayor Sadiq Khan.
