Mr Anderson, who is now a member of Reform UK, was reacting to photo of Ramadan lights posted on the Daily Telegraph online site.

Mr Anderson and his supporters believe the UK, as a predominatly Christian country, should celebrate Easter ahead of festivals like Ramadan.

Posting the photo on his Facebook page, Mr Anderson, said: “I want my country back.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has criticised what he sees as the prioritising of Ramadan over Easter in London. Photo: Submitted

During the most important time of the Christian calender we get this.

Anyone else want their country back?"

The post has generated a large number of comments, the vast majority in support of Mr Anderson and critical of London mayor Sadiq Khan.