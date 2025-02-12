Ashfield MP Lee Anderson to vote against Assisted Dying Bill
The Bill, which was introduced to Parliament by Kim Leadbeater MP (Lab), has been amended in the Commitee stage of the Bill's progression.
The new amendment removes the requirement for a High Court Judge to have the final approval, instead giving the decision to an expert panel.
All political parties in the House of Commons have given a free vote on this Bill, meaning that the parties will not whip its MPs to vote a certain way on the Bill.
However, this new development has led to a number of MPs turning against the Bill.
Mr Anderson said: “To be clear I strongly support assisted dying which is why I voted in support of the Assisted Dying Bill at second reading.
"I was of the opinion that during the above stages there could be more scrutiny and the Bill would be strengthened to provide stronger safeguards.
"Unfortunately, I feel that the Bill has now been weakened at committee stage."
"The proposer of the Bill, Kim Leadbeater, has now decided during the committee stage that the High Court Judge should be removed from the decision-making process and replaced by a panel.
"This is a safeguard that was promised when the Bill was first introduced to Parliament and to remove it at this stage is totally unacceptable.
"This has all the hallmarks of a political stitch-up and I will play no part in supporting a Bill that could have tragic consequences for some families.
"I support the principle of assisted dying, but I do not support this Bill and will not vote for it to become an Act of Parliament as I believe that it does not provide the safeguards and protections my constituents deserve."
The final vote on the Bill takes place on April 25.