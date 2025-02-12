Ashfield MP Lee Anderson to vote against Assisted Dying Bill

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson (Ref) has announced that he intents to vote against the Assisted Dying Bill currently going through Parliament, despite initially supporting the Bill in the first and second readings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bill, which was introduced to Parliament by Kim Leadbeater MP (Lab), has been amended in the Commitee stage of the Bill's progression.

The new amendment removes the requirement for a High Court Judge to have the final approval, instead giving the decision to an expert panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All political parties in the House of Commons have given a free vote on this Bill, meaning that the parties will not whip its MPs to vote a certain way on the Bill.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson says he will not vote in favour of the Assisted Dying Bill as it stands. Photo: Other

However, this new development has led to a number of MPs turning against the Bill.

Mr Anderson said: “To be clear I strongly support assisted dying which is why I voted in support of the Assisted Dying Bill at second reading.

"I was of the opinion that during the above stages there could be more scrutiny and the Bill would be strengthened to provide stronger safeguards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, I feel that the Bill has now been weakened at committee stage."

"The proposer of the Bill, Kim Leadbeater, has now decided during the committee stage that the High Court Judge should be removed from the decision-making process and replaced by a panel.

"This is a safeguard that was promised when the Bill was first introduced to Parliament and to remove it at this stage is totally unacceptable.

"This has all the hallmarks of a political stitch-up and I will play no part in supporting a Bill that could have tragic consequences for some families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I support the principle of assisted dying, but I do not support this Bill and will not vote for it to become an Act of Parliament as I believe that it does not provide the safeguards and protections my constituents deserve."

The final vote on the Bill takes place on April 25.