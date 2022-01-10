Ashfield MP Lee Anderson hits out at 'worst man in Britain' branding and Equalities Committee exit

The MP was replaced in the committee in mid-December and fellow MPs have spoken out about the news – comments which have been widely reported in mainstream newspapers.

Mr Anderson said: “I left the Women and Equalities Committee because the meetings were every Wednesday, which is my busiest day.

"I find it strange that opposition MPs are questioning my attendance when at my last meeting there was only two MPs in attendance.”

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield

However, Mr Anderson told Chad’s reporter that the journalists were the problem, and claimed comments made by fellow MPs that he ‘would not be missed’ and questioning his commitment were ‘nothing stories’.

“I get fed up with lazy and incompetent journalists who seem to have their own political agenda by running with these nothing stories,” he said.

The latest headlines come after the MP was dubbed ‘Worst Man in Britain’ by the Daily Mirror – pipping Prince Andrew and Nick Clegg to the post.

He earned the spot for his public boycott of last year’s Euros as players took the knee before matches.

Despite England manager Gareth Southgate penning a letter confirming the gesture was to highlight racism, Mr Anderson refused to watch the national team, sparking controversy.

He said: “It’s the same with being dubbed the worst man in Britain by the Daily Mirror.

“When you consider killers, rapists and child sex offenders you would think that an MP refusing to back the Marxist political party BLM, which supports defunding our police, is considered to be the worst, then you really have to question the standard and priorities of journalists in this country.

“This is pathetic and I will continue to work hard for the people in Ashfield and delivering on promises I have made.”

