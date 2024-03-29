Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Anderson, who is now an MP for Reform UK, took to Facebook to express his anger at London being up for Ramadan at the same time as the Christian festival of Easter after a photo of the Ramadan lights was posted on the Daily Telegraph’s online site.

Mr Anderson and his supporters believe the UK, as a predominatly Christian country, should celebrate Easter ahead of festivals like Ramadan.

Mr Anderson, posted: “I want my country back.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has been slammed by a Nottingham anti-racism group. Photo: Submitted

During the most important time of the Christian calender we get this.

Anyone else want their country back?"

The post has generated a large number of comments, the vast majority in support of Mr Anderson and critical of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

But his post has been slammed by campaign group Nottingham Stand Up to Racism, which said: “Lee Anderson's comments are nothing but a calculated attempt to stir up hatred, racist bigotry and ignorance.

"The period of Ramadan overlaps with Easter this year which is why the lights are displayed in London.

"Britain is a multicultural society where the vast majority of people of different faiths (and none) coexist peacefully together.”