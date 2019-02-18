Ashfield MP ‘devastated’ by Labour Party resignations

Ashfield’s Labour MP Gloria De Piero has said she is “devastated” by news that seven of her colleagues are to quit the Labour Party.

The news broke this morning (February 18) that the MPs were quitting the party amid differences with Jeremy Corbyn and his handling of both Brexit and anti-Semitism allegations.

The MPs – Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey – accused the party of being “institutionally racist” and betraying its members over Brexit.

They will now sit as The Independent Group in Parliament - a completely separate political entity.

Ashfield’s Labour MP has been supportive of the party’s Brexit stance and says she believes the actions of the seven MPs “will only benefit the Tories”.

She said: “I am devastated they have left because in my view, the Labour Party is the only vehicle in town for changing ordinary, working people’s lives for the better and a split on the left only benefits the Tories.”

