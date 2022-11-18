Ashfield Independents vigorously deny any wrongdoing in the wake of councillor arrests

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland, party leader and Ashfield District Council leader, told the BBC: “We have 100 per cent done nothing wrong.”

The party has also stated that no charges have yet been brought against any those arrested.

And it has claimed that the arrests have stemmed from a ‘politically-motivated’ complaint against the party – however, the police have said that their investigation remains ongoing.

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland said those arrested had '100 per cent done nothing wrong'

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed six people had been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud.

Two men, in their 20s and 40s, and three women in their 30s and 70s were arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and misconduct in public office.

One of the women in her 30s and a man in his 50s were also arrested on suspicion of fraud and electoral offences.

On their Facebook page, the Ashfield Independents said: “We can confirm that six members have been questioned by the police.

"This is part of their ongoing investigation that originates from a politically-motivated complaint. Not a single charge has been brought against any person question – not a single one. All our councillors vigorously deny any wrongdoing. They are all equally confident in their innocence.”

They added that the complaints made about their members were politically motivated and are ‘wholly unfounded and will be proved to be so’.

Ashfield Independents said they were also now looking at taking possible action against Nottinghamshire Constabulary, in relation to the arrests, adding: "Nottinghamshire Police has already had to pay compensation to Ashfield Independent councillors for false action against them. We will not be making any further statement.

Coun Chris Baron (Con), who represents Hucknall West at the council, said: “All political parties when confronted with these type of accusations, immediately suspend any member involved.

"The Ashfield Independents need to do the same until such time all six elected members have been cleared by Nottinghamshire Police or the courts.

"The Ashfield Independents need to do this to restore confidence to the residents of Ashfield.

"However, after the recent conviction of one of their deputy leaders, I doubt whether this will happen.

If the Ashfield Independents think they are innocent, and that they have been treated unfairly, perhaps one way forward will be to book a surgery appointment with their local MP to discuss the issues.”

MP Mark Spencer (Con) has also called for those councillors who were arrested to stand down until the police investigation is finished.

Posting on his Facebook page, he said: “I am disappointed to hear about the news senior councillors at Ashfield District Council have been arrested.

"I believe in the notion you are innocent until proven guilty.

"However given the nature of the charges and the responsibility these councillors hold, they should all step aside to allow the council to not be distracted by the ongoing police investigation.”