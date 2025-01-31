Ashfield independent councillor defects to Reform UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent councillor in Ashfield has joined the Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage, marking the district’s second Reform defection in three months.

It comes following the defection of neighbouring Underwood councillor, Dawn Justice, to Reform UK from the Conservatives back in November.

This new development means that Reform UK now have two councillors on Ashfield Council.

This week, Coun Andy Gascoyne, who represents the Selston ward on the authority, became the latest Ashfield councillor to join Reform UK.

Lee Anderson, MP, alongside Ashfield councillors Andy Gasgoyne and Dawn Justice.

The Ashfield Independent Party has been in control of Ashfield Council since 2018, Coun Gascoyne first being elected to the authority a year later in May 2019.

In the 2023 local elections, the party won 32 out of 35 seats on the authority, with the Conservatives winning two and Labour winning one.

The political makeup of the authority now consists of 31 Ashfield Independent Councillors, two Reform UK councillors, one Conservative councillor, and one Labour councillor.

Coun Andy Gascoyne said on his defection: “I have been a councillor for eight years, first on the Selston Parish, then as a Selston District Councillor.

“The reason I have decided to move over to Reform UK is because the Ashfield Independents are embedded in the Ashfield chamber with nowhere to go.

“What is happening outside of their bubble is embarrassing.

“Talking nationally now, I use to be proud to be British.

“I fought for Queen and country as a Royal Marine Commando.

“But now I can’t even walk down the street with my head held high.

“Listening to the crowd of charlatans in Westminster frightens me, and there is not a lot that scared me.

“There needs to be some drastic changes and I want to be part of it.

“I will tell you this, there is a new weather front coming in and it’s called storm Reform.”

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield, said: “The winds of change are here in Ashfield, and now even our local councillors are starting to smell the coffee.

“I welcome Andy to the people’s army, it’s clear that Reform UK has all the momentum in Ashfield.

“On Thursday May 1, we have Nottinghamshire County Council elections.

“Mark my words; a turquoise tsunami is coming to Ashfield. It’s time to make Ashfield great again.”