Ashfield District Council’s Depot Demolition Marks Start of Major Upgrade

Ashfield District Council’s Northern Depot, on Station Road, will soon be demolished as part of plans to redevelop the facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans will modernise the site and improve how Council services are delivered to residents. The existing Neighbourhoods building will be knocked down to make way for a new car park and secure vehicle area, helping teams respond more efficiently to local needs. Building work has been planned to ensure there will be minimal disruption to services including bin collections, and street cleaning.

Other improvements include:

A 3-metre-high acoustic fence near the railway to reduce noise for nearby homes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield District Council's Northern Depot

Retaining part of the original gable wall to preserve the site’s character

Upgrades to the administration building with new doors, windows, and a platform lift for better accessibility

A new canopy to improve shelter and working conditions

The new and improved Depot will also be able to support more electric vehicles than the existing facilities, ensuring the Council’s fleet is future proofed.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a big step forward. The Northern Depot has supported our teams for years, but it’s time for a refresh. These changes will help us work smarter, reduce our environmental impact, and ultimately improve the services we provide to residents.”

The new depot will also serve as a training hub for the Council’s future workforce through a collaboration with Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

The college plans to use the site as a campus focused on vehicle maintenance and civil engineering, offering apprenticeship programmes and other vocational courses. This initiative will give young people hands-on training opportunities while integrating learning with live council operations.

This marks Phase 2 of the redevelopment, following the recent addition of a new garage workshop. The Council’s ongoing investment in infrastructure is all about making sure residents get the best possible service.