Ashfield District Council’s Depot Demolition Marks Start of Major Upgrade
The plans will modernise the site and improve how Council services are delivered to residents. The existing Neighbourhoods building will be knocked down to make way for a new car park and secure vehicle area, helping teams respond more efficiently to local needs. Building work has been planned to ensure there will be minimal disruption to services including bin collections, and street cleaning.
Other improvements include:
A 3-metre-high acoustic fence near the railway to reduce noise for nearby homes
Retaining part of the original gable wall to preserve the site’s character
Upgrades to the administration building with new doors, windows, and a platform lift for better accessibility
A new canopy to improve shelter and working conditions
The new and improved Depot will also be able to support more electric vehicles than the existing facilities, ensuring the Council’s fleet is future proofed.
Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, said:
“This is a big step forward. The Northern Depot has supported our teams for years, but it’s time for a refresh. These changes will help us work smarter, reduce our environmental impact, and ultimately improve the services we provide to residents.”
The new depot will also serve as a training hub for the Council’s future workforce through a collaboration with Vision West Nottinghamshire College.
The college plans to use the site as a campus focused on vehicle maintenance and civil engineering, offering apprenticeship programmes and other vocational courses. This initiative will give young people hands-on training opportunities while integrating learning with live council operations.
This marks Phase 2 of the redevelopment, following the recent addition of a new garage workshop. The Council’s ongoing investment in infrastructure is all about making sure residents get the best possible service.