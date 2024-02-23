Ashfield councillor to stand for Sherwood seat at the next general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Waters (Ash Ind) made the announcement at a heated Nottinghamshire Council budget meeting on February 22.

The constituency includes areas like Bilsthorpe, Blidworth, Boughton, Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Farnsfield, Ollerton, and Rainworth.

The seat is currently held by the Conservative Mark Spencer.

Lee Waters has announced he will stand for the Sherwood seat at the general election. Photo: Submitted

At the council budget meeting, Coun Waters supported the Independent Alliance’s, ultimately defeated, amendment to sell land in and around Toton earmarked for the now scrapped HS2 northern leg to raise an extra £20m to fix the county’s roads and pavements.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Waters said: “With the general election a matter of months away, it is important that residents understand that their politicians listen to them and use their platform to act on them.

“The Conservatives and Labour have failed us and that’s why I am delighted to announce that I will be putting my name forward for the role as the next MP for the new Sherwood Forest constituency.

"I will stand as an Independent, as someone who can put their hand on heart and say I try everything within my power to deal with resident's biggest complaint, our highways.

"The Tories and Labour parties cannot say the same and I will have no hesitation in reminding residents.”

Speaking after the meeting, he continued: “More and more residents have got in touch with me asking if I’ll stand in the forthcoming general election.