Ashfield councillor leads objections to Huthwaite children's homes plans

In 2021, more than 200 residents of Sudbury Drive signed a petition and more than 80 sent letters of objection to Nottinghamshire Council’s plans to buy a private house to be turned into a children’s home, warning of considerable disruption on the quiet Whitegates estate in Huthwaite.

Now, children’s home provider Homes2Inspire and the council’s children's services have put in an application to open it permanently.

Coun Tom Hollis, Ashfield Council member for Huthwaite & Brierley and county council member for Sutton West, has formally objected to the extension and says the cuonty council has broken several promises to residents including the amount of cars using the home and the failure to move a speed hump.

Coun Tom Hollis has led opposition to council plans for a children's home on a Huthwaite road

Residents have also complained about the continual presence of emergency services.

He said, “I am hugely in favour of the best possible facilities for our most vulnerable young people.

“The reality is, however, the Whitegate’s estate is in the wrong place for a home like this. It is an isolated estate with no access to services residents would need.

“It’s had a huge impact on this estate and everything we warned would happen has happened. It’s a lot worse than we envisaged and, in our view, a failed experiment.

“We are opposing any extension to this children’s home and calling for the house to put on the open market and any profit being ploughed back into buying homes in more suitable locations with better access to services.”

