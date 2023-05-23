News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Ashfield councillor leads objections to Huthwaite children's homes plans

Residents on a Huthwaite road are set for round two of a battle against a children’s home they say is situated in the wrong place.
By John Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read

In 2021, more than 200 residents of Sudbury Drive signed a petition and more than 80 sent letters of objection to Nottinghamshire Council’s plans to buy a private house to be turned into a children’s home, warning of considerable disruption on the quiet Whitegates estate in Huthwaite.

Now, children’s home provider Homes2Inspire and the council’s children's services have put in an application to open it permanently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Tom Hollis, Ashfield Council member for Huthwaite & Brierley and county council member for Sutton West, has formally objected to the extension and says the cuonty council has broken several promises to residents including the amount of cars using the home and the failure to move a speed hump.

Coun Tom Hollis has led opposition to council plans for a children's home on a Huthwaite roadCoun Tom Hollis has led opposition to council plans for a children's home on a Huthwaite road
Coun Tom Hollis has led opposition to council plans for a children's home on a Huthwaite road
Most Popular

Residents have also complained about the continual presence of emergency services.

Read More
Independents call for more scrutiny of plans to open up Top Wighay site
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said, “I am hugely in favour of the best possible facilities for our most vulnerable young people.

“The reality is, however, the Whitegate’s estate is in the wrong place for a home like this. It is an isolated estate with no access to services residents would need.

“It’s had a huge impact on this estate and everything we warned would happen has happened. It’s a lot worse than we envisaged and, in our view, a failed experiment.

“We are opposing any extension to this children’s home and calling for the house to put on the open market and any profit being ploughed back into buying homes in more suitable locations with better access to services.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Council has been approached for comment.

Related topics:ResidentsAshfieldWhitegates