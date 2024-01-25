Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities last month threatened legal action against ‘underperforming’ councils who didn’t have a document for future developments.

Ashfield Council says it aims to have the final version of its local plan submitted to the Government in May and doesn’t expect any legal action to be taken.

The authority was one of seven name-checked last year by Mr Gove as not having a local plan and he warned authorities which didn’t comply could face direct intervention.

All councils with planning powers are required to draw up documents setting out areas earmarked for future developments.

However, Ashfield has had a troubled history with local plans and the Ashfield Independents scrapped the previously-ruling Labour group’s draft plan when they took control of the authority in 2018.

Mr Gove said in December: “I’m taking steps to deal with under-performance in the planning system, and there is no greater failure than the failure to actually have a plan in place.

“I’m issuing a direction to seven of the worst authorities who have failed not just to adopt a plan but to submit one to examination since 2004.

“St Albans, Amber Valley, Ashfield, Medway, Uttlesford, Basildon and Castlepoint will all need to provide me with a plan within 12 weeks.

“Should they fail, I will consider further intervention to ensure a plan is put in place.”

He continued: “Our draft local plan sets out an incredibly positive vision for the future of Ashfield.

"If approved, our plan will facilitate significant economic growth and also housing in the most sustainable and deliverable manner that is possible.

“Our approach has not been helped by continual changes in Government planning policies and targets.”

The council approved a draft plan in November, and will undertake a final round of consultation.

An update will be provided at cabinet on Monday, January 29.

The council also says it has approved more than 3,200 homes since 2019, despite the lack of a local plan.