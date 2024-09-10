Ashfield Council is set to accept almost £500,000 in grants to promote community safety across the area.

In a report to be discussed in a cabinet meeting next week on Monday, September 16, the £476,168 worth of funding to help reduce crime will be supplied by three different organisations.

The largest sum of money, around £360,000, will come from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), with £216,000 going towards the council’s Safer Streets 5 scheme on the Carsic estate in Sutton.

This portion of PCC funding was awarded in the last financial year to help tackle burglary, improve security measures and improve community engagement in the town but delivery will continue into the 2024-25 financial year.

Ashfield community safety partnership has secured nearly £500,000 to implement several community safety initiatives in the district. Photo: Submitted

More than £90,000 of the PCC’s funding forms part of the ‘safer4all’ grant, with proposed use going towards safety improvements such as new CCTV, residential security measures and training for NHS staff to support those who have experienced domestic abuse.

Almost £40,000 of funding will be given by Nottinghamshire Police to enforce high-visibility ‘hotspot patrols’ around Hucknall West and Sutton East to improve feelings of safety in these areas and deter anti-social behaviour.

Nottinghamshire Council will be providing almost £75,000 to provide safe accommodation, support and safeguarding for survivors of domestic abuse.

The extra money will mark the council and the community safety partnership securing more than £2m in external funding since 2019.

Some issues this funding has helped to tackle include violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and anti-social behaviour.

A graph in a report ahead of the meeting, shows Ashfield’s recorded crime is significantly lower compared to the 15 local authorities deemed to be similar to the district, like Mansfield, Doncaster and Rotheram.

The report said: “This is indicating that the work of the council and other partners is having a positive overall impact in tackling crime and disorder across the district.

“Delivering our priorities requires significant investment from all partners within the community safety partnership, and a firm commitment to working together and dedicating resources to deliver a safer and stronger district.”

The funding will be further discussed in next week’s meeting.