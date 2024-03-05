Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2.94 per cent rise will mean that homes in the lowest value band A category – the most common in the district – will pay an extra £3.95 per year.

The rise comes on the back of Nottinghamshire Council raising council tax 4.84 per cent last month.

A full council meeting on March 4 was able to set a balanced budget for the next 12 months, although shortfalls are predicted for the next two months.

The total annual cost for band A over 2024-25 will be £138.09, while band B will rise £4.60 to £161.10.

Homes in band C will pay an additional £5.26 for a total of £184.12, and band D will rise £5.92 to a total of £207.13.

The Ashfield Indepdendents-controlled council opted for slightly less than a maximum rise (2.99 per cent for district and borough councils) which many other authorities have been forced to adopt this year.

The increase will raise an additional £7.1m over the next 12 months.

The council is currently forecasting a budget gap of £1.5m for the financial year 2025-26 and another £5.4m for 2026-27.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind) executive lead member for finance, revenues and benefits, said: “Raising council tax is a last resort but represents a few pence a week for the vast majority of residents.

“We recognise the strain that rocketing budgets have had on Ashfield residents, with soaring inflation and big rises in the cost of living.

“We have the most generous council tax support scheme possible and this will continue to protect the most financially vulnerable across Ashfield from any rise at all.

“As the authority that is required to issue the bills and collect the payments, residents often think the district council is receiving all of the money, but this is not the case.