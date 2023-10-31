News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny's trial to be moved out of Nottingham

The trial of Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny is set to be moved out of Nottinghamshire.
By Jamie Waller
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:29 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Coun Zadrozny (Ash Ind) pleaded not guilty to fraud and income tax evasion as he appeared in Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31.

The council leader, aged 43, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, is charged with 12 counts of fraud by false representation, and four counts of income tax evasion.

Read More
Councillor wants to see axed Hucknall bus services restored with HS2 cash
Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny's trial will moved out of Nottinghamshire. Photo: OtherAshfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny's trial will moved out of Nottinghamshire. Photo: Other
Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny's trial will moved out of Nottinghamshire. Photo: Other
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Nirmal Shant KC agreed to the defence’s motion to move the trial to another venue outside of the county.

She indicated it would likely be a significant distance away, saying “It’s more likely to be West Midlands than East Midlands.”

Coun Zadrozny will next appear in court on November 15.

Proceedings have been adjourned until that date to allow time for an alternative venue to be found so a date can then be set for the trial.

Coun Zadrozny was again released on unconditional bail.

Related topics:Jason ZadroznyNottinghamNottinghamshire