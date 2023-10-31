Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny's trial to be moved out of Nottingham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coun Zadrozny (Ash Ind) pleaded not guilty to fraud and income tax evasion as he appeared in Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31.
The council leader, aged 43, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, is charged with 12 counts of fraud by false representation, and four counts of income tax evasion.
Judge Nirmal Shant KC agreed to the defence’s motion to move the trial to another venue outside of the county.
She indicated it would likely be a significant distance away, saying “It’s more likely to be West Midlands than East Midlands.”
Coun Zadrozny will next appear in court on November 15.
Proceedings have been adjourned until that date to allow time for an alternative venue to be found so a date can then be set for the trial.
Coun Zadrozny was again released on unconditional bail.