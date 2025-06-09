Ashfield Council announces plans for £1.9m ‘green’ network

Work to create an ambitious cycling and walking network that connects key landmarks across Ashfield is set to start later this year.

The ‘green’ network will create more attractive and accessible routes for walkers and cyclists, offering a healthier, greener alternative to car and bus journeys.

It is being made possible thanks to £1.936m of Towns Funding cash that the council successfully bid for and secured.

The plan is to focus on investment in off road routes where possible, providing family friendly links to the district’s town centres, parks and tourist destinations such as the new Sherwood Planetarium, outdoor adventure facilities at King’s Mill or Teversal’s nature trails.

Couns Matthew Relf (left) and Tom Hollis have welcomed the news work is due to start on Ashfield's £1.9m 'green network' this year. Photo: Submitted

It will also provide links to major employment sites such as Summit Park and Castlewood industrial estate.

As part of the programme, Ashfield District Council will also review and develop existing on road connections to cycle routes and footpaths.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “We’re really excited about this project, it fits with our aim to make Ashfield a cleaner, greener place to live, work and visit, while also significantly improving our infrastructure to allow people to get from one place to another.

“Linking communities, reducing carbon emissions, helping people to be healthier – schemes like this one give us an amazing opportunity to help change the way we think about travelling around our local area."

CounTom Hollis (Ash Ind), deputy leader and executive lead for strategic housing and climate change, said: “We hope the network will give people a quality and efficient alternative to driving their car.

"The more people we can encourage people to walk or cycle, particularly for short journeys, the faster we can hit our net zero targets, reduce congestion on our roads and improve the quality of air we breathe.

“It’s also a great way of staying active, getting outdoors and enjoying everything Ashfield has to offer.”

It is hoped work will start later this summer."