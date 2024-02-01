Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have previously raised concerns about extra traffic and disturbances from the home, which – for legal reasons – is simply referred to as being in the Ashfield district.

The current planning permission expires on February 9 after planning permission was granted on a temporary basis in September 2021.

Councillors agreed to grant planning permission for another two years, until January 2026.

Nottinghamshire Council has ruled the children's home will stay open. Photo: Other

The county council approved the extension at a planning committee meeting on January 30.

But many raised concerns over the home and its impact on neighbours.

Coun Philip Owen (Con) said what residents have experienced is ‘pretty awful’ and C oun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) said the home was ‘not in the right location’.

The home is part of the authority’s strategy to move away from ‘institutional’ children’s homes in favour of smaller properties in residential areas.

One neighbour, who objected to the plans, said: “I live a few doors away from the children’s home and in the two years it has been operational, there have been several issues with disruption from this house.

“This location is totally unsuitable.”

David Marsh, major projects senior practitioner at the council, said: “Officers are not aware of any complaints having been raised.”

Beth Downing, on behalf of the applicant, said: “Members are all too aware of the desperate need for more children’s homes to accommodate the growing number of children who are in our care.

“We need more homes in communities – good homes in good areas is what Ofsted expects.

“Despite some initial problems, it has been a success.

“There are 974 Nottinghamshire children in care and 219 of those originate from Ashfield.

“Thirty-seven of these children live in residential homes yet there are only four children placed in homes in Ashfield.

“Unfortunately we don’t have nearly enough foster carers so we will need to keep opening children’s homes in Nottinghamshire.

"We can’t afford to lose this home.”

Coun Hollis said: “I strongly agree with the principle of these facilities.

“The first time I found out about this in 2021, I said it was the wrong location.

“I am the portfolio holder for social housing at Ashfield and I made the offer to make available two council houses in more appropriate locations.

"That offer is back on the table.

“This simply isn’t the right location.”

Coun Mike Quigley (Con) said: “My wife and I were foster carers for many years and visits by the police were not unusual at our house because we had a very troubled young man.

“I don’t see that as a reason to turn down a children’s home.

“I would take objection to Coun Hollis’ statement saying he could give us two council houses.

“Are we saying children in our care have to be put in social housing?

"I find that disingenuous.”

Coun Owen said: “When this came to the committee a couple of years ago now I supported the recommendation against my better judgement.

“It’s alright for you all to say it will get better but you haven’t got to live through it day after day.