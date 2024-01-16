News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Ashfield and Eastwood organisations to get slice of £76m Government funding

Four Ashfield and Broxtowe organisations have been awarded funding from the Government’s Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.
By John Smith
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:50 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Just before the new year, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced that Our Centre in Kirkby, Citizens Advice (Broxtowe), Eastwood Volunteer Bureau and the Acacia Centre Limited in Annesley Woodhouse would be getting support.

The £76m fund is part of the £101.5m package that the chancellor unveiled last year’s Budget, designed to support charities and community organisations throughout England, that are responsible for delivering frontline services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is often these organisations that face the greatest burden as a result of increased demand and increased delivery costs.

Most Popular
Lee Anderson is delighted to see Ashfield and Eastwood community organisations getting support from the Government. Photo: SubmittedLee Anderson is delighted to see Ashfield and Eastwood community organisations getting support from the Government. Photo: Submitted
Lee Anderson is delighted to see Ashfield and Eastwood community organisations getting support from the Government. Photo: Submitted

Our Centre provides a range of transport services including minibuses, ring and ride, shopper buses and wheelchair hires.

These transport options accommodate families as well as disabled passengers.

Eastwood Volunteer Bureau runs a transport and befriending scheme, as well as Eastwood food bank which supplies roughly 60 to 80 food parcels each week for the most in needy in north Broxtowe.

Read More
Fresh rail strikes to affect the area again next month
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Acacia Centre offers multi-purpose rooms and modernised facilities, that can be used for a range of activities, which are put on for local residents and the rooms are made available for their use.

Citizens Advice in Broxtowe is an independent local charity that gives free, impartial, independent and confidential advice to those that access the service.

Lee Anderson (Con), Ashfield MP stated “I am delighted that these Ashfield and Eastwood organisations will be receiving this important funding to allow them to continue delivering the vital work they do.

"Charities play a crucial role in our society and protect our most vulnerable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having worked for Citizens Advice Bureau before becoming an MP, I understand first hand the difference they make to people’s lives.”

The National Lottery Community Fund will be administering this fund and is managing all funding decisions.”

Related topics:Citizens AdviceBroxtoweGovernmentLee AndersonBudget