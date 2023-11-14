A warehouse development close to Sutton could create nearly 500 jobs, the company behind it has said.

Plans have been submitted for the next phase of the Park 38 site off the A38, near South Normanton and Sutton.

The project would include two large buildings which could be used as a warehouse or for distribution.

They lie partly in Ashfield district and partly in Bolsover.

An artist's impression of how the proposed new warehouse development will look. Photo: Submitted

The 12 hectare site is currently farmland surrounded on both sides by similar developments.

If approved, two warehouses measuring 13,000 sq ft and 23,000 sq ft respectively would be constructed.

The application has been submitted by Lincoln-based Limes Development Ltd.

Documents promise large employment opportunities, with businesses likely to be attracted by easy access to the M1.

The submitted plans say: “Once fully developed and occupied, it is estimated that the proposed development will support approximately 496 gross full-time equivalent jobs on-site.

“This type of development can provide a range of jobs from entry level posts to managerial, administrative and ‘high-tech’ roles in computing, software and robotics.

“Should the development be occupied in whole or part by B2 manufacturing activities, the total number of jobs created can be expected to be higher still.”

No occupants have been identified yet, with the application saying plans could be flexible to accommodate various industries.

The site is located on Cartwright Lane, near the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The application would require approval from both local authorities before proceeding.