Application to convert Blidworth Green Belt site into doggy daycare facility is rejected

The applicant had wanted to turn the site, off Blidworth Lane, into a dog daycare and training centre, but Newark and Sherwood District Council, said the proposal would have a negative impact on the rural view.

The application had included plans for a parking area and safety fencing, to keep the dogs from straying, which the authority said contravened national planning rules.

A decision notice, published by the authority, states: “In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority the operational development associated with the change of use, namely the fenced enclosures, would fail to prevent encroachment to the countryside and would also adversely affect the openness of the Green Belt as well as imposing landscape harm.

"The harm is increased by the associated car parking, turning area and ancillary facilities. The proposal therefore is an inappropriate

development in the Green Belt, which is harmful by definition. No very special circumstances have been advanced or identified which would justify the development.”

Blidworth Parish Council also objected to the proposed development, along with a resident who lives near to the site, who said it would increase noise from barking dogs, and staff having to shout to recall the animals, as well as ‘dangerous’ access into the site.

Another local resident described the location as an accident blackspot, and said cars routinely travel at high speed past the entrance to the site.