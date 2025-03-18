Another HMO and more new homes in pipeline for Mansfield area

Another HMO and more new houses and apartments are in the pipeline for the Mansfield area.

Three fresh planning applications have been submitted to Mansfield District Council, all with the aim of helping to solve the housing shortage in the region.

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) is earmarked for a semi-detached property at 97 Rosemary Street in Mansfield, complete with a ground-floor extension at the back, a loft extension and a rear dormer.

The application, which is for a change of use to a seven-bed, nine-person HMO, has been received from Rebekah Poliszczuk.

This property at 97 Rosemary Street in Mansfield could be converted into a nine-person, seven-bedroom HMO. (PHOTO BY: Rightmove)

It is accompanied by drawings submitted by her agent, Nick Beecham, of the Solihull-based company, NB Architectural Design.

The council’s planning officers are studying the details and hope to make a decision or recommendation by Wednesday, April 30.

Meanwhile the council itself has submitted a scheme seeking outline permission for nine homes on a vacant car park at Worcester Avenue, close to Hereford Avenue, in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The make-up of the homes is not yet known, although “a mix of house types to address local needs” is promised.

Southwell Road East in Rainworth, close to a site where it is proposed to build five houses and two apartments. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

But the application hopes to “establish the principle of residential development on a vacant ‘brownfield’ site in a sustainable and accessible location”.

A planning statement compiled by Michael Evans, of the Southwell-based firm, Jigsaw Planning and Development Ltd, says: “The site is situated within a predominantly residential area. It is well served by local amenities and key infrastructure, making it highly suitable for housing development.”

The third planning application on the table is for a development of five houses and two apartments on eyesore land to the rear of a three-storey property at 188 Southwell Road East in Rainworth.

The site has gained a reputation as an overgrown and unkempt garden that has been targeted by fly-tippers, arsonists and graffiti artists.

But the land, which spans 1,128 square metres, has now been acquired by Mansfield man Chris Hall, who has submitted the application.

His agent, Darren Binney, of the Bingham-based FHA Architectural Services Ltd, says the plan is for three three-bedroom townhouses, a pair of three-bedroom semi-detached homes and two one-bedroom flats – plus a private drive, car parking and access to Southwell Road East.

The council has set a deadline date of Monday, April 28 for a decision or recommendation.