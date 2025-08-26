Another HMO and improvements for SEND kids at nursery -- latest Mansfield plans

Another HMO and improvements to a long-established children’s nursery are in the pipeline, according to planning applications in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) is earmarked for 2, Empire Street in the Rock Hill ward of town, close to Newgate Lane and Ratcliffe Gate.

The application is for a lawful development certificate to convert the property into a three-bed, three-person HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very few details have been posted on the Mansfield District Council website, but the application has been submitted by Ben Kerry.

An HMO (house in multiple occupation) is planned for this property at 2 Empire Street in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps).

The agent for the project is listed as Nick Beecham, of NB Architectural Design, a company based at Solihull in the West Midlands.

Several HMOs have sprung up across the Mansfield area in recent years. Across the country, some have been successful in reducing the housing shortage, providing vital, affordable accommodation, but others have attracted controversy because they have changed the character of local neighbourhoods.

Mansfield Council’s planning officers are currently considering this Empire Street scheme and have set a deadline date of Friday, October 10 for a decision or recommendation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the nursery at the heart of another planning application – this time lodged with Ashfield District Council – is the Bright Sparks private day nursery at Stonehills Farm on Derby Road in Mansfield.

Laura Gapski, the owner and director of the Bright Sparks private day nursery in Mansfield, which is hoping to improve its facilities for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) children.

The plan is for the building of an outdoor toilet block “to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who attend the nursery’s outdoor play area and garden”.

The application has been submitted by the nursery’s owner and director Laura Gapski, who adds in her application: “Part of the site is a shed that will be removed and replaced by a small storage area”.

The private nursery has an excellent reputation within the Mansfield and Ashfield area and celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is open from 7.45 am to 6 pm on Mondays to Fridays when about 50 children, aged under five, go along, looked after by 14 full-time staff and four part-time staff.

The Bright Sparks private day nursery on Derby Road, Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Ashfield Council’s planning officers are currently considering the application and are aiming to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Sunday, September 28.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/